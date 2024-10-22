Gloucestershire war hero Tommy Clough has died in hospital at the age of 93.

The war veteran, who was registered blind, lived alone in Staverton in Gloucestershire. He died on Saturday 19 October in hospital.

Tommy fought in the Korean War in 1951 and spent more than two years as a prisoner of war.

He was punished for trying to escape the Chinese prisoner of war camp, and was kept in what he described as "the kennel club - a wooden cage about four feet high that was not big enough to lie down in".

Tommy was one of the last survivors of the Battle of Imjin River in Korea - in 1951 - in which he saw active service as a gunner, attached to the 1st Battalion of the Gloucestershire Regiment.

The veteran gained national attention when spending his 90th birthday alone during the pandemic, receiving hundreds of birthday cards from around the world.

Tommy was a teenager when he was captured by the Chinese army and held as a prisoner of war for two and a half years Credit: Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum

The Soldiers of Gloucestershire Museum paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying: "With heavy hearts we must today announce the passing of a truly legendary figure.

"A huge character, war hero and good friend. Tommy Clough.

"Tommy enrolled in the army at just 14 years old, on the very last day of WWII. He joined 170 IMJIN BATTERY / 45 Regiment Royal Artillery and was eventually posted out to Korea.

"Here he began his long association with the Gloucestershire Regiment after 170 Battery became attached at the start of the Korean War.

"Conflict with North Korean guerrillas was followed by larger battles at Hill 327 and of course the Battle of Imjin River.

"From here Tommy was captured by the Chinese and held prisoner by the North Koreans for nearly three years.

"Upon his return to Britain, Tommy settled in Gloucester and became a recruiter for the army. He married and had three daughters who of course have our greatest sympathies.

"Tommy's larger than life character will be sorely missed by many and the world is a darker place without him in it. RIP Sir."