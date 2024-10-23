A 105-year-old woman from Lyme Regis is celebrating her birthday with a hoard of cards.

Joan Cool lives at Fairfield House Care Home. On Wednesday 23 October, she turned 105.

Ahead of the big day a plea went out on Facebook, asking people to make her birthday the most memorable yet.

The aim was to get Joan, a former nurse, 105 cards from well-wishers - but more than 160 arrived!

Joan said she’s found the whole situation “bewildering”.

She said: “I think we've just about opened them all, but some are complete strangers to me - I still thank them for all the attention.”

When asked which card was her favourite, she said it “had to be” the one from the King and Queen.

Play Brightcove video

Everyone was on hand to read the cards to Joan.

Mayor of Lyme Regis, Cllr Philip Evans MBE, was one of the many visitors on Joan’s big day.

He said: “It’s a highlight of my term in office. Joan is our oldest resident but she’s also our most popular and most respected.

“She’s a wonderful person, and I’m so pleased to be here and share her day.”

Joan’s son, Michael and daughter, Jackie, were on hand to read out the cards.

Michael Cool said: “She’s obviously very popular. It’s simply amazing what’s happened.”

Jackie Gear said she was surprised just how many cards her mum got.

She said: “She got a beautiful card from someone called Tim in Torquay. He doesn’t even know her and he sent her £10 and a lovely card!”

Home manager Jane Ellis-Morgan said: "Joan is so popular in the home and in the community as well. Being on Facebook means she keeps in touch with everyone.

“We just wanted to do something nice, but we didn’t expect so much to come through - it’s been absolutely amazing.

“Knowing Joan, I’m not surprised at this response because everyone is so fond of her.”

Joan’s technology skills were something her loved ones praised her for, and said that allows her to keep in touch with people all over the world, including relatives in Australia.

Cllr Evans said: “From a technology point of view, she’s ahead of most of us younger people.”

Jackie said: “She’s well-known on Facebook - infamous!”

Fairfield receptionist April Robinson orchestrated the online card campaign, but couldn't believe how it took off.

She said: “It’s amazing. It’s so overwhelming and I’m so pleased for Joan.

“She’s a huge character, everyone talks about her. We all love her so much. She’s a massive part of Fairfield.

“It just shows how much she’s loved and how much she’s thought of.”