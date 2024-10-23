Gloucestershire Airport is going on sale, council leaders have confirmed.

The airport, which was established in the 1930s, is jointly owned by Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council.

The plans to consider selling the site were initially revealed last year and now both council leaders want the sale to go ahead.

Cheltenham Borough Council leader Rowena Hay said: “Now, it’s time for a new owner to drive the airport forward, ensuring growth for the business and the wider economy. We’re confident we’ll find a buyer who recognises the site’s commercial potential and can further its success.”

International real estate advisor, Savills, has been appointed to market the freehold interest in Gloucestershire Airport.

Ian Simpson, head of leisure and trading at Savills, said: “It’s extremely rare for an airport to come to the market, especially in such a prime location such as benefits Gloucestershire Airport.

“The councils have done an excellent job over the last few years, as proven by the substantial level of air traffic last year, but now it is time for a new owner to seize this business opportunity and build on its historic success."

He added “There is huge potential for further airport related and ancillary development, with the aim of this process being to find a buyer who will continue aviation operations, as well as deliver further growth in airport related commercial development. We are confident that the new owner will aim high and take the business to the next level.”

Jason Ivey, managing director at Gloucestershire Airport, said: “To lead such a diverse and vibrant business such as Gloucestershire Airport is an absolute privilege.

The airport runs right next to the M5. Credit: Google Maps

“Although both Cheltenham Borough Council and Gloucester City Council have been incredibly supportive of the airport over the years, we now enter the next chapter of Gloucestershire Airport’s story and I can’t wait for the business to fully realise its true potential with the right investor.”

Gloucester City Council leader Jeremy Hilton said: “We are fully committed to the future success of Gloucestershire Airport. With the right investor, opportunities to grow the airport business should take off.

"The council is looking for a buyer with an exciting and robust plan to deliver aviation-based growth at Staverton. Our aim is to secure the long-term future of Gloucestershire Airport.

“The airport already benefits the local economy with many businesses operating out of Staverton, with a substantial number of them being directly related to aviation.

"The airport needs a capital injection to deliver on its strategy and business plan. We need a buyer who shares our confidence in the potential of the business to grow and grow to remain the premier general aviation airport in the Southwest.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia / Local Democracy Reporting Service