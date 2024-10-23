A house fire was started in Yeovil when two dogs jumped up for cupcakes, accidentally turning the gas hob on.

Yeovil Fire Station said the dogs were home alone when they inadvertently turned the gas hob on, when jumping up for cupcakes on the kitchen side.

In a statement online, crews said: “Unbeknown to our canine friends, a small but progressive fire was starting to build due to a tea towel on the hob, filling their home with thick smoke.

“Thankfully the owners had working smoke alarms and although only the dogs were in the property, the alarms were heard by a vigilant neighbour who confirmed there was a fire and immediately called 999.

"Crews arrived within 5 minutes, donned breathing apparatus and forced entry into the property, located the dogs using thermal imaging and rescued them to a place of safety."

Pet oxygen masks were used to administer oxygen to the two dogs before they were safely reunited with their worried owner.