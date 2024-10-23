A man from Plymouth is fundraising for a former doorman described as a "gentle giant" who was left severely disabled after suffering a stroke.

Michael Whitlock set up a GoFundMe page for Adrian Jarvis, from Elburton, who is being cared for by his family after having a stroke several years ago.

The fundraiser has been set up with the goal of raising £2,000 to offer financial support to Adrian’s family.

Michael described Adrian as a "gentle giant" who "worked city centre doors for many years” and "worked two jobs to secure his family’s living."

He said: "Adrian had a stroke five or six years ago which left him disabled, severely in fact.

"His wife Tracey has cared for him ever since with help from his family.

"It’s been hard on all the family. Adrian was considered the gentleman of the doors by many and if you ever met him you would know why.

"This is the second fundraiser I have set up in recent years, the first one was to build a conservatory to give Adrian a bit of space and outside living.

"This is our way of appreciating the times we shared with the big man and somehow showing some respect as a final farewell!

"Please if it's only a few pounds give to this man's cause and help relieve some of the stress for the family at this sad and heartbreaking event."