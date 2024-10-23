Archaeological investigations in Bristol have uncovered new details about what Victorian life was like in the city.

The excavations at the former Blackberry Hill Hospital in Stapleton, Bristol, have shed new light on the site's role in the late 18th to the early 20th century.

Archaeologists have found a significant number of graves, dating back to the mid-to-late 19th century. Some burials may even date back to the site’s earlier function as a prisoner-of-war camp.

Cotswold Archaeology has been leading the excavations between 2018 and 2023, in consultation with Bristol City Council and the Diocese of Bristol.

Those involved in the project say the site’s history is "as complex as it is fascinating".

1st edition OS map (1880), showing the layout of Blackberry Hill and surrounding areas Credit: Cotswolds Archeology

The site began as Stapleton Prison in the late 18th century, housing prisoners of war from Britain’s conflicts with France, Spain, Holland, and the United States.

It was then transformed during Bristol’s 1832 cholera outbreak into a hospital, and later converted into the Stapleton Workhouse in 1837.

By the 20th century, the site evolved into Manor Park Hospital, and then Blackberry Hill Hospital, before closing in 2007 as part of Bristol’s Local Plan.

The findings have provided a window into the lives of ordinary 19th-century Bristolians who found themselves at the workhouse due to poverty and hardship.

Writing about the project, Rosanna Price, the Engagement Manager, said the story behind these burials reflects "a dark chapter in Bristol’s social history".

"The workhouse served as a refuge for the city’s poor, offering shelter to those who had fallen on hard times. Many of the individuals buried here had faced extreme poverty and illness before their deaths.

The Cotswold team excavating the former workhouse site. Credit: Cotsworld Archeology

"Examination of their remains, along with personal items found during excavation, helps archaeologists and historians piece together their life stories—highlighting the societal struggles of the era.

"Through these burials, we gain a rare insight into how the poorest Bristolians lived and died, offering a stark reminder of the challenges faced by many during the 19th century."

Richard Leaman, Diocesan Secretary of the Diocese of Bristol, said: "The removal and reinternment of human remains have been carried out in a reverential and lawful manner, with a marker to bear witness to the new gravesite."

The complete findings from the excavation are due to be published in 2026.