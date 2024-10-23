A police officer has been dragged along by a vehicle in Cheltenham after stopping a suspected drink driver.

Officers who were on patrol spotted what they believed was a suspected drink driver returning to a vehicle parked on St James Square at around 3pm on Tuesday 22 October.

A police constable stopped the man and asked him to get into the back of a police car in order to breathalyse him.

Despite this, the man got back into his own car and as the officer was trying to detain him, he started to drive away.

The officer was dragged along with the car, causing him minor injuries.

The man then drove away before crashing his car into parked vehicles and an electricity pylon on a nearby street.

He was followed after running away from the car and eventually tasered by officers.

An 18-year-old man from Buckinghamshire was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, and driving while under the influence of drink/drugs. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area and saw what happened or has mobile phone, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch online and quoting incident 295 of 22 October.