A man from Somerset who raped a teenager has been jailed.

Aaron Roberts, from Paulton, was found guilty of two sexual offences by a jury committed against a girl a few years ago.

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 21 October, with the judge saying an extended sentence was necessary to protect the public.

The victim in the case provided a statement to the court to explain the impact Roberts' offending continues to have on her.

She said: "Emotionally, the crime you committed has torn me into pieces. Never in my life have I ever felt so isolated and alone.

"My friendship group disappeared as they were happy, innocent, naive children; I was a child when you took my life away.

"They couldn’t understand or comprehend the trauma I suffered and still am suffering. I had no friends. I feel like an alien in society with a sign on my head and everyone is looking at me, pointing and talking about me.

"You have ripped my world apart and every bit of my life has been touched and I don’t know how I will ever get over this and get some sort of normal life back.

"There is one word that I use to describe how you have left me feeling, powerless. I am angry with myself that you have made me feel that way."

She also recognised the incredible support she has had from her family over the past few years.

Roberts was found guilty of one count of rape and a second of sexual assault. He also pleaded guilty to sexual activity in the presence of a child relating to a separate matter involving a different victim.

Judge Euan Ambrose handed Roberts a 13-year prison sentence and will be subject to a 10-year extended licence upon release. Roberts will also be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Judge Ambrose said: "It is impossible not be moved by the suffering that you have caused to the victim and her family.

"I have assessed that you pose a significant risk to members of the public and an extended sentence is appropriate."

He was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 21 October Credit: PA Images

DS Darren Weston, officer in the case, spoke of the "extraordinary bravery" of the victim.

He said: "The bravery of the victim to come forward to the police is a testament to her character and trust in the criminal justice system.

"She was a child and subjected to horrific crimes at the hands of a dangerous man, who refused to accept his actions until he was found guilty unanimously by a jury.

"By coming forward and testifying in court, she has without a doubt protected others in the community from Roberts’ predatory and abhorrent behaviour."

He added "We hope this sentence can help her manage, and one day heal, the trauma she still faces, as well as bring confidence to others who have been a victim of rape and sexual offences to come forward and report to the police, knowing we will do everything in our power to get justice for them."