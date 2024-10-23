Third senior figure at Gloucestershire Police suspended 

The chief of staff at Gloucestershire Police has been suspended pending an investigation into alleged gross misconduct.

Gary Thompson was due to be issued with a gross misconduct notice by the Independent Office for Police Conduct on 7 October - the same day as the Chief Constable Rod Hansen.

Mr Hansen is currently being investigated by the the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IPOC) for alleged gross misconduct in relation to a member of staff.

The investigation centers on the handling, by both individuals, of an allegation of computer misuse and a potential data breach by another member of staff.

The probe will work out whether relevant policies and procedures were subsequently followed.

Their suspension does not necessarily mean any disciplinary action will follow.

This comes just days after it was revealed Gloucestershire Police's Deputy Chief Constable Shaun West was suspended from the force in January amid allegations of misconduct. He then retired from the force in June.

It has since been confirmed that Mr West is the subject of a criminal investigation over alleged assaults and misconduct in a public office.

On the subject of Thompson and Hansen, an IOPC spokesperson said: “In respect of our investigation into the Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Constabulary, we can confirm a gross misconduct notice has now also been served on a senior member of staff at the force.

“The investigation concerns the handling by both individuals of an allegation of computer misuse and a potential data breach by another member of staff, and whether relevant policies and procedures were subsequently followed.

“The investigation follows referrals in August from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire and the police force.

“Such notices do not necessarily mean any disciplinary proceedings will follow. Our investigation is ongoing.”

A Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesperson also confirmed a senior member of police staff has been suspended while an investigation into an allegation of gross misconduct is undertaken.

They said it is being led by the IOPC and is linked to the misconduct allegation against Mr Hansen.

“We can confirm a senior member of police staff has been suspended while an investigation into an allegation of gross misconduct takes place.

“The investigation is being led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and is linked to the inquiry into a gross misconduct allegation against Chief Constable Rod Hansen.”

An OPCC spokesperson said: “Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Nelson has been getting on with the important job of securing an interim Chief Constable, Maggie Blyth, who he has just announced will start work with the Constabulary on Tuesday (October 22)”.

Mr Thompson has declined to comment. He said: “I do not wish to make any comment at the moment, thank you.”

Credit: Carmelo Garcia / Local Democracy Reporting Service