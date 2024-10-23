A woman who left her dog to starve in an empty house in a "shocking" case of neglect has been banned from keeping animals for life.

Sian Rees, of Wykes Road, Exeter, admitted being responsible for a female dog called Kimmi and causing the animal to suffer unnecessarily, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.

During a sentencing hearing, Rees was jailed for 15 weeks, suspended for 18 months.

She was also placed under 18 months supervision, ordered to pay costs, and banned from keeping animals for life, which she cannot appeal for 10 years.

The RSPCA said it was called to an address in Exeter on 11 February, after police discovered a dead dog in the property.

On arrival, officers found the flat in disarray, with a large amount of faeces on the floor, the charity said.

There was no sign of any food or water in the flat, albeit multiple bags of empty dog food.

The RSPCA said there were signs Kimmi had made attempts to scavenge food, including unsuccessful attempts to bite open a can of food and tearing the furniture.

The RPSCA said police officers found the property in a state of disarray Credit: RSPCA

Rees claimed she had made arrangements with a friend to pick up Kimmi on the day she left, but said she had no further contact with them and did not check if Kimmi had been collected, the charity said.

RSPCA Inspector Miranda Albinson, who investigated for the animal welfare charity, said: "The circumstances of Kimmi’s death are so tragic, and were caused because her owner showed such shocking disregard for a fellow living creature.

"Owning a dog like Kimmi is a privilege, and it is heartbreaking to think what she went through after being left to die.

"Dogs feel pain and suffering just like we do, and deserve to be shown kindness and compassion.

"If any pet owner is struggling to care for their animal, we’d encourage them to reach out to a local charity or organisation who can help."