The RSPCA has launched an appeal to find homes for three former stray cats who have spent a combined 200 days looking for their forever homes.

Coco Puff, Lady Tilly and Salem were all found in Cornwall before they were rescued by the RSPCA.

After a combined 200 days in the care of the RSPCA Cornwall Branch in Quoit, St Columb, staff hope they will be rehomed this Adoptober - the charity’s month-long rehoming campaign.

This comes as the charity reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis across England and Wales. New figures show that in 2023, 42% more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted.

‘Adoptober’ urges animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.

Kate Beech, from RSPCA Cornwall, said: “These long-stay cats have been waiting patiently to find their forever home and we are now desperate to give them the loving homes they deserve.

“They were living on the streets before they came into the cattery so all they want is a cosy bed, a comfy sofa and a warm lap to call their own.

“These three have been previously overlooked and we’re not really sure why as each of them would make a fantastic companion.”

More information on all the pets for adoption can be found on the RSPCA's website.