A driver who only had their provisional licence has been caught driving at 146mph on the M4.

They were arrested by Wiltshire Police shortly before 11pm on Wednesday 23 October.

The Wiltshire Police Specialist Ops team said the driver only had a provisional licence and was "caught at 146mph on the M4".

In a statement, the team added: "He has been charged to court for excess speed and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence."

Speeding is one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on the UK's roads.

In Wiltshire, there were 21 fatal collisions in 2023 and 28 the previous year and road safety remains one of Wiltshire Police's priorities.

Speaking at the start of the year, the force's Chief Constable Catherine Roper said: "My officers know all too well the devastation that a single death on our roads can cause and they will continue to work tirelessly to improve road safety in the county."