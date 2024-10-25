The M5 is closed in both directions due to a lorry fire in Somerset.

The motorway is completely shut between junction 23 for Bridgwater and junction 22 for Burnham-on-Sea.

The lorry fire has happened on the southbound carriageway but the road has also closed northbound due to heavy smoke.

There is also congestion on local roads through East Huntspill, Bridgwater and Highbridge as traffic tries to divert away from the motorway.

Emergency services - including Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue - are on scene. Queues have already reached four miles long with delays of around 45 minutes.

National Highways says drivers caught within the closure will be released via the back of the queue.

"Please remain in your vehicles and await instruction from a traffic officer or police," a National Highways spokesperson said.

What's the diversion for the M5 closure?

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

Leave the M5 south at J22 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A38 heading south.

Follow the A38 south through Highbridge, Huntspill, and Pawlett to Dunball and the roundabout with the A39.

Take the 1st exit onto the A39 and continue to the M5 J23 roundabout.

Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M5 south at J23.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:

Leave the M5 north at J23 and take the 1st exit onto the A39.

Continue on the A39 to the roundabout with the A38 at Dunball and take the 3rd exit onto the A38 heading north.

Follow the A38 through Pawlett, Huntspill, and Highbridge until the roundabout with the M5 J22.

Take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M5 north at J22.If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

The lorry fire in pictures:

Credit: BurnhamonSea.com

Credit: BurnhamonSea.com