ITV News reports on a row between residents and a housing developer in Cornwall

Angry residents in a cul-de-sac near Falmouth say they've not been properly consulted over the start of a new housing development at the end of their road.Work is starting on new homes in Budock - but when diggers tried to access the site, they were met with opposition from locals in Churchtown View who have accused the builders of blocking their road.

Jacqui Underwood said residents were only told of the plan on Wednesday afternoon, just hours before the workers arrived."The street was blocked," she said. "The neighbours' cars were blocked in on both sides, I couldn't even get my car off the drive. I was supposed to have a doctor's appointment, but I couldn't get off.

"So the neighbours said 'Well we need to get our kids to school. So we're going to bring our cars out so at least then we can get out."

Jacqui says the residents feel they have not been consulted. Credit: ITV News

Abey Read added: "It's just the safety aspect they've not considered. We can't even let our children play on the front garden, I've had to spend hundreds of pounds to put a fence around the front garden because it's not safe.Persimmon Homes told us the residents were informed of the plan 'at the earliest opportunity' and has apologised for the disruption.Neighbour Daniel Bradford said: "We’re not opposing houses actually being built themselves. It’s just the entrance and exit and really the lack of respect towards the residents here.

"You don't need to drive past everyone's front doors at eight o'clock every morning with vans and dumper trucks and diggers. They're a business, they're trying to make money, I understand that. But just try to work with your customers."

Workers arrived at the site via Churchtown View Credit: Jacqui Underwood

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes Cornwall said: "We can confirm that the planned works are being carried out in accordance with the planning permission granted to the site by Cornwall Council, which was awarded after thorough community consultation.

"Following our notification to residents – who were informed of the works at the earlier possible opportunity – about the start of the next phase of development at Eve Parc, workers today attempted to access the site through its single entrance to begin essential on-site enabling works.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and remain committed to minimising disruption as we work to provide much-needed homes for the local community.”