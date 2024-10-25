Shoplifting offences across the South West have risen by 31%, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics.

More than 38,000 offences were recorded across the region in the 12 months up to June 2024, up by almost a third compared to the previous year.

The figures showed more than 16,500 shoplifting cases in the Avon and Somerset Police area - a rise of 40%.

Shoplifting offences also increased in Devon and Cornwall (38%), Gloucestershire (33%) and Dorset (19%).

Across England and Wales, the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police rose by 29% to reach a 20-year high.

Udsaw, the retail trade union, said shoplifting is becoming "increasingly common" and it is "hugely concerned".

Paddy Lillis, the union's general secretary, said: "This increase in shoplifting is further evidence that we are facing an epidemic of retail crime.

Usdaw’s 2023 annual survey of more than 5,500 shop workers found that 60% had suffered incidents of violence, threats and abuse that were triggered by shoplifting and armed robbery.

Mr Lillis added: "This is in no way a victimless crime, with weapons and violence used to ensure these criminals are not stopped.

"Having to deal with repeated and persistent offences can cause issues beyond the theft itself like anxiety, fear and physical harm to retail workers."