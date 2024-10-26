Last remaining pub in Bristol estate saved from demolition

The last remaining pub in a Bristol housing estate has been saved from demolition.

The Giant Goram, in Barrowmead Drive, Lawrence Weston, opened in the 1950s but has been closed for several years.

It was bought by Hawkfield Homes in 2019, which then applied to Bristol City Council for permission to knock it down and build eight houses and a micropub there.

The plans have faced stiff opposition, with campaigners saying the micropub would only have space for a few customers and there are no other pubs nearby.

Community group 'Save The Giant Goram' is campaigning to buy it and reopen it.

Bristol City Council's development control A committee has now voted to refuse permission for the demolition.

Labour Councillor Tom Blenkinsop, representing Avonmouth and Lawrence Weston, added: "Lawrence Weston is one of the most deprived areas in Bristol and the United Kingdom, it needs all the help it can get.

"I think there are better options that remain available."

Chris Faulkner Gibson, from the Campaign for Real Ale, said: “A micropub will not meet the needs of the local community.

"But a community-owned and operated full-sized pub — run on the Blunkett Foundation’s 'More than a Pub' model — most certainly will."

The key question was whether the tiny new bar counted as "alternative provision" to the existing Giant Goram.

Council policy says pubs can’t be knocked down, unless there are alternative ones within 800 metres or a 10-minute walk.

Developers and a council planning officer said the micropub counted as an alternative, but this was disputed by campaigners and councillors.

Paul Jobson, representing the developer, said: “The proposal will deliver a micropub which is considered a viable alternative for the former public house.

"Refusal will be difficult to justify and clearly challengeable at appeal.

"I would urge members to determine the application with their heads, rather than perhaps their hearts."

The developer is likely to appeal to the government’s Planning Inspectorate, who could overturn the committee’s decision.

This means that the battle for the Giant Goram could drag on for several more months yet.

Green Cllr Serena Ralston said: "Technically a micropub is not a pub, in the sense that this community needs a pub.

"It’s not going to provide those community facilities that are so badly needed. The evidence is not there, it just doesn’t stack up."

Credit: Alex Seabrook, Local Democracy Reporting Service