Police are now answering more than 92 per cent of 999 calls within ten minutes

Watch Devon and Cornwall Police staff talk to ITV News' Sam Blackledge about the force's improved response times

Devon and Cornwall Police says it is now answering more than 92 per cent of 999 calls within ten minutes.

The force, which has been under scrutiny for its poor performance in responding to the public, has made changes to its control room in Plymouth and has also cut the average waiting time for non-emergency calls.

Latest figures show the proportion of 999 calls answered within ten seconds has risen from 79 per cent this time last year, to more than 92 per cent in the six months to August this year.

The average waiting time when people call 101, the non-emergency number, has dropped from 40 minutes to just under four minutes.

Dan Thorogood, head of contact services, said: "We've made some significant progress over the last 12 to 18 months.

"We can't underestimate the technology that we've invested in, increasing our staff numbers and the investment we've put into staff.

"We're always striving to do better, we're here to serve the public and absolutely we want to do more, whether that be tweaks to the technology we've already got, or looking at efficiencies within our design.

"You could have an infinite number of staff and absolutely everything would improve.

"But it's not just about staff - it's also about making those efficiency gains, improving the technology we use, and putting all the stuff in so we can to support our staff - who do a fantastic job day in day out - to do the best job they can."