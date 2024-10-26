Train services in the Bath area will be severely disrupted for five days during half-term as repairs are carried out.

There will no services running between Bath Spa and Westbury on Sunday 27 October and no services running between Bath Spa and Bristol Temple Meads from Monday 28 October to Thursday 31 October.

It's so that track replacement work and bridge repairs can be carried out.

Trains will still run between Bristol and London Paddington, but will not stop at Bath Spa or Chippenham.

Replacement bus services will be running - Great Western Railway advise all travellers to plan ahead.

Oana Apetroaie, GWR Station Manager for Bath Spa and Chippenham, said: "This improvement work forms part of an ongoing programme of maintenance, helping to ensure we continue to provide consistent and reliable services.

"GWR will provide replacement bus services between Bath Spa and Bradford-on-Avon or Westbury on Sunday 27 October, and trains will resume running the next day.

"From Monday, trains will run between Bath and London, and between Bristol and London, however there will be changes to the usual timetable and people will need to check their journey beforehand.

"Buses will replace trains between Bath and Bristol, but please note that they cannot stop immediately outside of Oldfield Park and Keynsham stations. The replacement bus stops will be signposted.

"As an alternative, customers can also use their ticket to travel between Bath and Oldfield Park, Keynsham or Bristol on local buses."

Lead Portfolio Manager for Network Rail, Mark Parker, said: "We’re grateful for people’s patience during this period, while we work on the railway.

"It’s vital that these renewals and repairs are completed as they’re essential maintenance to ensure the continued safe and reliable running of train services on this busy section."