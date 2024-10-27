Part of a coastal path at the top of cliffs on the East Devon coast has collapsed.

The path near Beer has been taped off by the coast guard rescue team and the council.

The section affected is from Peak Hill to High Peak.

An inland diversion has been put in place to ensure people can safely avoid the area.

Credit: Beer Coastguard Rescue Team

The Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: "We, along with council staff have taped off the area at the top of the cliff of the previously mentioned cliff fall.

"A path diversion has been made, this will allow walkers a safe path to High Peak if going west and to Peak Hill if walking east.

"The council have also erected temporary signs, which will be replaced with permanent signs [as soon as possible]."

The cliff collapse comes just over a week after another similar incident further east on the coast in Dorset.

A large section of cliff collapsed onto the beach at West Bay.