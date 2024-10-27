Thousands of people gathered to give their taste buds a treat for the 20th Dartmouth Food Festival.

Walking around the free event - running from Friday 25 October until Sunday 27 October - is a feast for all the senses, but the ones working hardest are sight, smell, and above all taste.

It's a celebration of the best food the South West has to offer and a showcase for local restaurants, chefs and West Country produce.

The chair of the festival, Julie Graham, said the event started small, so to get to 20 years "is such an achievement."

She said "We are completely volunteer run and we are a not-for-profit festival so there is no commercialisation at all with us.

"What you see is what you get really. We are supported heavily by local chefs and chefs from far away. Many friends of the festival come every year and enjoy it and we wouldn't be able to do it without their support."

Richard Bertinet is among the many professionals who gave demonstrations at the event

One of those friends of the festival is Breton Baker Richard Bertinet, who said all his chef friends come here and he always blocks out this weekend in his diary.

He said there's "something magical" about the festival.

Mr Bertinet added "Food, wine, company, what else can you ask for? I love Dartmouth.

"Dartmouth is so beautiful. I am always in awe when I come here.

"I am from Brittany and Brittany is the same. You've got the sea and everything, and sunshine so for me it is like heaven and Madeira for breakfast so it's going to be a long day I think - a long weekend!"

Crowds enjoyed sun at the 20th Dartmouth Food Festival

The festival draws foodies from across the South West and beyond, who've made a point of coming year after year as its reputation has grown.

The town was packed with people eager to sample and buy, among them local restaurateur and festival patron Mitch Tonks.

He said "I just tasted some wonderful cider just now but they also gave me some cider vinegar glaze.

"These are real artisans doing wonderful things with their products and they are central and core to this festival."

You might be able to guarantee good food but you can't always guarantee good weather at the end of October, so the sunshine was an added bonus.