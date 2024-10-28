Packages thought to contain drugs have washed up along the shoreline in south east Cornwall.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports on both Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 October.

They have now been collected for examination. The force is urging anyone who finds a package not to touch it.

A spokesperson added: "Investigations are currently ongoing and you may see an increased presence around the coast."

If you find a suspect package please do not pick it up, but call police on 999.