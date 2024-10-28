A man from Swindon who was found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple children has been jailed for 15 years.

Stephen Burrows was convicted by a jury of indecent assault, two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, assault by penetration and causing a child to engage in sexual activity in August.

Burrows, who is also known as Marc, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 24 October for the offences, which took place between 1999 and 2012.

The court heard Burrows assaulted his first victim when he was in his 20s when he stayed over at her house. As the girl, who was between eight and ten years old, went to get a drink in the early hours of the morning, Burrows assaulted her.

He then assaulted his second victim on two occasions, when she was aged between ten and 12 years old, while having a relationship with the victim's mother.

In a statement read to the court, one of Burrows' victims said: "It shouldn’t need to be said, but no child should have to go through what I did.

"I feel like my whole life was taken from me at that moment when this adult decided to do what he did to me as a child.

"I feel that the man who did this to me should get what he deserves – the passage of time doesn’t change anything for me and I feel as strongly as I did the day it happened."

His other victim said in a statement: "Mark's decision all those years ago has affected my life in many different ways.

"He didn't just take my childhood, but he has impacted my relationship with other people.

"He's taken my self-worth and confidence and made me feel incapable of being loved."

Burrows received two years for indecent assault, six months for sexual assault, six years for another sexual assault, 13 years for assault by penetration and seven years for causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

When the 47-year-old is released from prison, he will have an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Chris Hughes said: "The survivors of these assaults were just children when they were sexually abused by Stephen Burrows, who manipulated them both for his own sexual gratification.

"As adults, years after the abuse had stopped, they found the courage to report what happened to them to the police.

"I would like to commend them for their bravery in coming forward and for their conduct throughout this trial.

"Burrows' conviction will not reverse the damage he has done, but I hope that they are able to start moving forward.

"It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. I encourage anyone who was abused as a child to tell police. Reports of non-recent abuse are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and dealing with such sensitive cases."