Play Brightcove video

Watch Darren Jones MP speak exclusively to ITV West Country Political Correspondent Lucy McDaid

What's it like going from living on a council estate in North Bristol to having one of the most senior jobs in government - in charge of public spending?

Labour's Darren Jones is one of the few people who can answer that question.

The Bristol North West MP grew up living in Lawrence Weston and, after being elected in 2017, had his eye on one day getting a top job in the Party.

Now Chief Secretary to the Treasury - the Chancellor's deputy - Mr Jones has oversight of day to day spending and, speaking exclusively to ITV West Country, has reflected on how his "working class local roots" really matter to him.

Ahead of the Budget, he said he has "been under the most pressure" he has ever been in the Cabinet role, admitting it's "tough" with "no easy wins". But he insists the fiscal discipline is necessary and part of "a path to a better future".

Mr Jones acknowledges that his working class background has influenced how he works now, especially in a job that hasn't previously been represented by a high number of state-educated politicians.

"I'll make decisions every 45 minutes in my office in the Treasury that will have a real world impact on people," he said. "Whether it's public sector pay or pensions and Universal Credit or a whole host of other things around the country.

"My working class local roots here really matter to me and you've always got to hold that in your heart no matter how high you get in politics or other aspects of professional life in our country.

"The whole reason I'm involved in politics in the first place is because Labour governments transformed my life in the past and I want to do that again."

The 37-year-old also acknowledges the importance of his role as a constituency MP, describing it as "the foundation of my political career" and promising to "never" neglect it.

He added: "I quite like the opportunity to come home at the end of the week and take a big deep breath, being back here in Bristol and out of the hubbub of the Westminster bubble."

Darren Jones grew up in Lawrence Weston, which is now part of the Bristol North West constituency. Credit: Darren Jones

The second-in-command at the Treasury was elected as the MP for Bristol North West in 2017, which was an unexpected win for Labour at the time. His majority has grown since then and now stands at more than 15,000.

Jones, along with the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, has been preparing for the Autumn Budget on Wednesday 30 October, which will set out the government's spending plans, including any changes to taxation.

It's the first budget by a Labour government in 15 years and, according to reports, the Treasury needs to raise £40bn - most of which will likely be funded by tax hikes and spending cuts.

The Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Monday it will be for "working people" and designed to "prevent devastating austerity" for the UK's public services and finances.

But there has been criticism of the pre-Budget speculation, with opposition MPs accusing Labour of hypocrisy over an expected decision to extend a freeze on income tax thresholds introduced under the Tories, while there has been ongoing confusion over the government's use of the term "working people".

The party's manifesto promised no tax increases on working people, explicitly ruling out rises in VAT, national insurance, and income tax.

"We've been very honest about this Budget being difficult because of the inheritance that we have had, this 22 billion pound black hole of un-financed promises," Mr Jones told ITV West Country.

"People have actually said we've maybe been too gloomy because we've been so honest about that...but you will see an honest budget on 30th October."

Asked if he'll be an MP who will keep his promises, Mr Jones responded: "Yes, but look if the world changes, you have to be upfront and honest about that and explain to the British people why you're therefore having to change your position.

"I don't think voters at home will think that's unreasonable, they just want their politicians to explain why they're making the decisions they're making."

He said he thinks "politicians should be much more comfortable and confident about explaining those tradeoffs and challenges to the public".

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…