Bristol Rovers Football Club has said it "will not tolerate" racist abuse after one of its players was targeted following a match this weekend.

Forward Shaq Forde received racist abuse online following the Rovers' League One game at Reading on Saturday 26 October.

The club said that shortly after the match ended, a message containing "abusive and racist" language was sent to the 20-year-old a message from an Instagram account.

Matt Taylor's side has now said this is the second incident of racial abuse in less than two weeks and that it condemns it in the strongest terms.

It added the message is now being investigated and the club will work with the police and Meta, Instagram's parent company, to do so.

In a statement, it said: "Bristol Rovers is infuriated by racist abuse directed at Shaq Forde in the aftermath of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match at Reading.

"We will always, unequivocally, stand side-by-side with any victim of discriminatory abuse. The Club is committed to educating on the damage that any form of abuse has.

"Shaq is not the only Bristol Rovers player to receive racial abuse, with an incident under investigation only last week. Even more sickening is that some of these messages come from individuals claiming to be Bristol Rovers supporters.

"Each time, the Club has sought to act in the appropriate manner. As we made clear only a few short weeks ago, we will continue to do so."

During the Reading game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat for the Rovers, Forde was sent off in the 55th minute for kicking the ball away following the award of a free-kick - earning him his second yellow card of the game.

Bristol Rovers added that they believe the "same old methods of 'combating' racism," the "carefully-crafted press releases" are "not working".

The club statement added: "Enough is enough."

"We are sick and tired of racist behaviour blighting sport. Our players are sick and tired of vile racist abuse that is thoughtlessly shared in response to performances in their job. Our supporters - our real supporters - are sick and tired of being in any way associated with those ‘fans’ who comfortably send such abhorrent messages.

"We will not tolerate it.

"To the person who sent Shaq this racist message, and to any person who claims to be a Gashead and engages in similarly deplorable behaviour, we simply say this: You are not a Bristol Rovers fan. You are not welcome at The Memorial Stadium. We do not want your support.

"Discrimination in any form will not be accepted at Bristol Rovers and we urge all supporters to join us in unison with this message."

Hosts Reading also said the club "strongly condemns the racist abuse sent to Bristol Rovers player Shaq Forde".

In a statement, The Royals added: "We will work alongside Saturday's visitors to ensure the perpetrator is identified and evidence is provided to the relevant authorities.

"Reading Football Club would like to pass our support onto Shaq. No individual, whether on or off the pitch, should be subjected to such abuse. We stand by you Shaq."