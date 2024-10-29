A singer from Bristol has said she is still "shocked to the core" after being crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2024.

Ava Mannings, from Downend, South Gloucestershire, said she has "never had so many nice things said, and in such a short space of time" since Saturday's ITV final.

"Honestly, when my name was shouted it was just mental, I feel it ringing in my ear all the time. It's like bells. I always remember it every hour, every two hours, and I'm like OMG. It's really funny. I'm just grateful. I'm shocked. Grateful. And absolutely just ready for this new life.

"It's hard not to get back to everyone because I just want to say thank you - well more than thank you, because I don't know what thank you even means anymore," she added.

Ava went on to say that she was still "figuring out" how to navigate the music industry, while missing her old job as a dog groomer in Downend.

Ava performed The Beatles' Long and Winding Road on Saturday night Credit: The Voice UK, ITV/Lifted Entertainment

She said: "I miss the dogs quite a lot, I miss being around my boss and my friends at work, but they are honestly the most supportive people, and all they do, they want me to just zone in on this because they believe this is exactly what I should be doing.

"And as much as I know that Caroline and Abbie need my help, I think they're just fine without me right now, because they know that I'm out there trying to do something that I should've been doing for a long time.

"My friends and family are so proud of me. Just stepping out of a box. Just getting out of Bristol and things like that. You know. No words. Mental for being the winner. But everyone in the whole competition is so proud. And I'm so proud of myself. I had no idea I could do that.

"I'm hoping to bring out so many different varieties of music. I don't wanna stick to a genre. So I'm hoping people can always listen to one of my songs and bit feel the same certain way every single time."