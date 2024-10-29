Play Brightcove video

A stroke survivor from Torquay has said he'll be left with nowhere to turn if plans to close Devon's Stroke Recovery Service go ahead, as ITV West Country's Marina Jenkins reports

A stroke survivor from Torquay has said he feels "devastated" over plans to close a stroke support service in Devon.

The Devon Stroke Recovery Service offers help and guidance to around 1,400 people recovering from a stroke in the county every year, with funding provided by NHS Devon and Plymouth City Council.

However, the Stroke Association said it had lost its funding from NHS Devon and is set to close Devon's stroke support service on 31 December.

Bob Perrin, 70, has suffered three strokes, the most recent being in August of this year, and said t he loss of the service would have a massive impact on survivors.

"The Stroke Association lifted us and gave us hope that there were people out there to help us," he said.

"It made such a difference - and the idea now, that the charity is losing its funding, is devastating."

Mr Perrin's wife, Lesley, added: "We went from feeling completely abandoned to feeling supported. The weight it has taken off my shoulders alone from a carer’s point of view cannot be overstated".

Lesley and Bob have both received help from Cathryn, a stroke support coordinator. Credit: 291024 stroke care itv west country

NHS Devon said it decided to pull the funding for the post-stroke service, as it faces a financial deficit of £80 million.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "This decision relates solely to two non-clinical recovery services that are jointly commissioned by NHS Devon and Plymouth City Council.

" To ensure people who currently access these services are properly supported we have agreed with the Stroke Association a three-month extension of their service, until 31 December 2024.

" There remain a wide variety of services in the county that will continue to support people with their post-stroke needs."

Steve Darling, Torbay MP, has written to NHS Devon asking them to reconsider. Credit: ITV West Country

But since the announcement, there has been growing concern about what will happen to those currently receiving support, with a petition launched calling on NHS Devon to reconsider its decision.

This has caught the attention of Steve Darling, Liberal Democrat MP for Torbay, who has written to the local NHS body and Health Secretary, asking them to think again.

Steve Darling MP said: "I'm horrified as it appears there was no consultation with users of the service or the Stroke Association locally and I really want some answers from the health service around this.

"For people who have had a stroke and aren't in the best headspace for trying to get help and support - these key workers are absolutely essential for stroke survivors to navigate their new world".

Garry Jopling, delivery lead in the South West for the Stroke Association, said: "For Devon, there’s a high stroke prevalence. There are health inequality impacts, lifestyle factors and simply the rurality of it.

"When all added together, it feels that Devon should be a priority for 'life after stroke' investment, and not what I'd consider to be, a backwards step."