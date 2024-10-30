The mother of a Royal Navy sailor from Bristol who vanished almost forty years ago hopes "people who probably know things... come forward" ahead of an inquest.

Simon Parkes was a radio operator on board HMS Illustrious and had gone on shore in Gibraltar while on leave when he disappeared without a trace on 12 December 1986.

Parkes, who was 18-year-old when he was last seen, is still classed as 'missing' by the Royal Navy and his body has never been found.

Margaret Parkes, Simon's mother, lives in Kingswood in South Gloucestershire but has flown out to Gibraltar to help search for her son many times.

She has said she believes "there are people who probably know things" and she hopes they will come forward.

An inquest is now being held into the fate of Simon Parkes, something that Margaret is "really pleased" is happening, after initially having her request for an inquest in 2006 rejected.

"All along we've wanted the truth, and whichever way we could go to get it, and the help we've had now means the inquest is happening," she said.

Margaret and David Parkes hold a photograph of their son Simon Parkes, who was last seen in December 1986. Credit: Family handout/Hampshire Constabulary/PA

Although she was surprised to learn an inquest has been granted, she believes it is because she believes more evidence has come to light.

Divers who searched a water tank in Gibraltar in January this year said they had found nothing to move the case on.

But Margaret is hopeful that the inquest may lead to new testimonies about her son's fate.

"I think the truth will be that Simon was unlawfully killed on December 12, 1986 and I'm really hopeful that that will come through", she said.

"The answers are there - they haven't come out into public view yet and this inquest will do that, I hope. And of course, it is giving publicity for anyone who really could still come forward, not just in Gibraltar, but all over the world.

"Ordinary people, the people of Gibraltar, there are people who probably know things and they can still come forward," she added.

Searches took place in Gibraltar in 2019.

People have provided new evidence "in recent years", which Margaret finds "incredible".

"It's amazing that people come forward after so many years - and they have done. There's never any reason why not [earlier], it's just the right time for them - and us."

One of her main hopes is that the inquest might lead to more information about what happened to Simon, so that he may at last be given a proper funeral.

"To find Simon is the main aim. Whether we'll get there, I don't know."

She added: "We're hoping that someone will be brought to justice but that's not the aim of this. In fact, what we really want to do is find his remains and bring him home."

Simon Parkes, 18, who was a junior rating on the aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious Credit: Hampshire Constabulary/PA

Nobody has ever been convicted in relation to Simon's death, though interest in his disappearance soared when it was revealed that convicted murderer and suspected serial killer Allan Grimson served on HMS Illustrious at the same time as Simon. He has always denied being involved in his disappearance.

"Obviously, the inquest is nothing to do with how, or what or whom - why he was killed - it's just the fact that he was killed, that's the truth of that", Margaret said. "Hopefully that will lead on to maybe more evidence that will bring in who actually killed him."

Simon's mother has said she has had to learn to "get on" with her life.

"The raw pain of your grief, over 37 years, it dissipates, but it's there. We're normal people living a normal life, but underneath it all, is [the question] 'where is Simon?'"

She has visited Gibraltar on multiple occasions and has held a ceremony for Simon, where a trees was planted on the island in his memory.

She says the people of Gibraltar are "so supportive, they're absolutely wonderful."

Margaret added: "They're all behind us in wanting to know the truth."

While the news of the inquest is welcome for Margaret, she still does not know when it will actually take place.

"But", she added, "after 37 years, there's no rush really is there?"