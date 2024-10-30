Plans to build almost 200 new homes on the site of the former Bristol Zoo Gardens have been delayed by a legal challenge brought by campaigners against the development.

The Save Bristol Gardens Alliance has described the move as a "giant step" forward in their efforts to block the development from being built in its current design.

Members of Bristol Zoological Society, who own the site, are frustrated that the challenge will delay them from being able to sell the site, with the organisation hoping to use the money to expand the Bristol Zoo Project in South Gloucestershire.

Background to the zoo plans

Bristol Zoo Gardens shut in September 2022 after 186 years and the majority of the animals have now been transferred to a new site formerly known as the Wild Place Project.

Since then, plans have been unveiled to sell off the original site in Clifton and build 196 homes, a new public park, a cafe, a playground and a conservation hub in its place.

In September, Campaigners from the alliance against these proposals raised money to begin legal proceedings against Bristol City Council, which has granted planning permission for the developments.

Now, a High Court judge has agreed that each of the three different grounds of objection to the planning permission is "arguable", meaning the case can be taken to a judicial review. It is expected to be held next year.

The plans would maintain access for the public to the gardens and would see almost 200 new homes built. Credit: Kin Creatives.

The alliance, made up of local residents, environmentalists and campaigners wanting to keep some kind of zoo-based visitor attraction at the site in Clifton, said it was "brilliant news".

A spokesperson for them said: “This is brilliant news, and a giant step towards overturning the flawed planning permission for a luxury housing development on this site.

“We say that council planners were wrong in allowing the Zoo to miscalculate the impact on biodiversity and carbon emissions and wrong under planning law in allowing development on this important open space,” she added.

“We are delighted that the judge has agreed that we have an arguable case. When first proposed, this scheme caused a huge public outcry across Bristol and the strength of opposition has not gone away. It is clearly the wrong development in the wrong place.

The Alliance says the current developments, shown here, are not environmentally friendly and a new plan must be drawn up. Credit: Kin Creatives

“No amount of greenwashing and spin from Bristol Zoological Society can hide the fact that the proposed development will destroy biodiversity, massively increase embodied carbon in the city and that cutting down 162 trees is simply wrong. The environmental impact is unjustifiable,” she claimed.

“Everyone in Bristol can help preserve a historic, nature rich oasis that has been enjoyed by Bristolians for nearly two centuries,” she added.

The Alliance aims to overturn the planning permission and replace these with proposals for a "nature-led alternative for the site", which would ensure the Zoo Gardens would "remain accessible for all Bristolians in perpetuity".

Bristol Zoological Society will 'robustly defend' against judicial review

T he ruling has surprised and disappointed Bristol Zoological Society, which hoped the judge would reject all three grounds for objections.

At the time of the legal proceedings being launched, a spokesperson for the Society said: “The application for a judicial review of Bristol City Council’s decision, to approve the redevelopment of the former Bristol Zoo Gardens site, is seeking to stop a development that will bring much-needed housing for Bristol.

"The redevelopment would bring 196 new homes, 20 per cent affordable, a new public park which will see the gardens accessible for free, for the first time, a new café, playground and Conservation Hub.

“We remain confident in our plans and genuinely believe this is the right thing for Bristol.

"The sale will support the creation of a new conservation zoo at our Bristol Zoo Project site where at least 80 per cent of species we care for will be both threatened, and part of targeted conservation programmes.

“Both we and Bristol City Council have taken independent legal advice and will robustly defend against this application for a judicial review, which in our opinion has no merit.

"With regards to the trees on site, to protect the most important trees like the monkey puzzle tree, the Society has put in place 29 tree protection orders, and the design of the buildings has been carefully planned to protect tree roots.

“In total, there are 218 existing trees on site (excluding groups of tree shrubs /under-storey trees) of which we are proposing to remove 80 trees.

"Most of the trees to be removed are of a low quality and have been assessed as Category U or C. None of the trees planned for removal have been assessed as Category A.

"Of those being removed, 44 trees will be translocated, and 470 new trees will be planted, which far exceeds Bristol Tree Replacement Standard,” she added.

The judicial review will most likely be heard at the start of 2025.