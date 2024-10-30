Play Brightcove video

Footage captured on Polzeath beach shows the yacht heeling in the wind

HM Coastguard and RNLI crews have rescued the captain of a yacht after his vessel ran aground on the Cornish coast.

They received multiple 999 calls shortly before 6pm on Tuesday 29 October, reporting that the boat was in difficulty off Polzeath beach.

Padstow, Polzeath and Boscastle Coastguard teams attended, alongside the Padstow lifeboat and Rock RNLI.

When the teams arrived, the tide had already dropped and the vessel was in shallow waters.

The Polzeath team used a water rescue technique to liaise with the captain and then to safely bring him back to the beach.

The other teams kept members of the public at a safe distance from the vessel.

It was then agreed that the safest option was to wait for the tide to come back in and then relaunch the vessel.