A man has been convicted of distributing videos online of him sexually assaulting a young girl.

Woody Spencer was arrested at his home in Exeter by the National Crime Agency (NCA) on 8 March.

It followed information being received from the Australian Federal Police (AFP) relating to a video posted online of a child being sexually abused.

The AFP believed the suspect was a UK national and following an investigation by the NCA, Spencer has now been convicted of multiple offences.

The 34-year-old had attempted to conceal his identity in the video, but the NCA's victim identification team were able to identify him and his home address.

After being arrested, officers found Spencer's phone was found to contain 163 indecent images of children.

43 of these were category A (the most serious) with 50 at category B and 70 at category C.

Officers also found a video of an 18-year-old woman in a shower, which Spencer had filmed without permission. He was charged with offences relating to voyeurism which he admitted at an earlier date.

But Spencer has now been found guilty of numerous offences at Exeter Crown Court on 30 October, including assault of a child under 13 by penetration, sexual assault of a child under 13, causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempted oral rape, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, causing a child to watch sexual activity, indecent image of children offences (making and distributing).

NCA Operations Manager, Holly Triggs, said: "The victims in this case have been subjected to horrific sexual abuse, for the sexual gratification of Woody Spencer and others online.

"Due to the dedicated work from all officers in this case, they have now been safeguarded and can start the road to recovery.

"Tackling this global threat remains a priority for the NCA and our partners. We will continue to work tirelessly to protect those affected by child sexual abuse and stop offenders who pose a sexual threat to children, no matter where in the world they are."

Spencer is due to be sentenced at Exeter Crown Court on 29 November.