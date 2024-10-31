More than 140 jobs will be lost when Hotpoint closes its factory in Yate at the end of the year.

Owner Beko Europe says the South Gloucestershire site will shut on New Year's Eve, after more than a century of manufacturing.

Speaking in July as a consultation opened, the company said the facility on Station Road has been operating at "a significant loss" due to "a decrease in demand" for tumble driers.

MP for Thornbury and Yate, Claire Young said at the time that the site "has a special place in the history of Yate."

When the consultation finished at the end of September, 142 affected employees were informed of the site's closure.

A Beko Europe spokesperson said: "We are continuing to provide support to all of our employees and are grateful for their continued efforts and engagement throughout."