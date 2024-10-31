Eight people have been injured in an incident involving a land train in Cornwall.

Emergency services were called to a holiday park near Looe just before 7pm on Wednesday 30 October, where a carriage carrying several passengers had tipped over.

The family-run Looe Land Train business says it's "devastated" and events have now been cancelled for 2024.

On behalf of Looe Land Train, a spokesperson for Welcome to Looe and Polperro said: "Earlier this evening, Wednesday October 30th, at an event being held at Tregoad Holiday Park; the Looe Land Train trailer was involved in an accident whilst carrying several passengers.

"The carriage of the land train tipped over and a number of its passengers have been injured.

"At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown. No other vehicles were involved. We will be fully cooperating with any investigation by the authorities.

"All further Looe Land Train events for the half term (our final week of the 2024 season) have been cancelled. In the coming days, we will be in contact directly with anyone who has reserved, in order to make a full refund.

"As a family business we are devastated by tonight’s accident and our thoughts are with all of those injured or impacted.

"The Looe Land Train team."

At around 8.45pm, a spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are currently at the scene of a multi-agency incident at a holiday park.

"We were called just before 7pm tonight (Wednesday 30 October) following an incident involving a land train.

"Ambulance, Coastguard and fire are also in attendance. Eight people are believed to have been injured, but none of their injuries are thought to be critical or life-changing at this stage.

"The incident remains ongoing at this time."

Emergency responders, including police and HM Coastguard have been contacted for further comment.