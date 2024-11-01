It’s nearly time for one of the highlights of the year in Somerset - the Bridgwater Carnival.

The event traces its roots back to the Gunpowder Plot 419 years ago and sees a spectacular illuminated procession snake its way through the town on the first Saturday of November every year.

The event is one of the oldest of its kind in the world and draws people from far and wide into Bridgwater to enjoy spectacular entries from individuals and clubs.

President of Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Dave Croker said: "Bridgwater Carnival remains the greatest illuminated parade in Europe, and this is all down to the dedicated and tireless work of club members and organisers.

"We often forget that everyone involved gives their time freely and if it wasn’t for their dedication and commitment this great show of ours simply wouldn’t happen.

" This year’s carnival will be a night to remember with entries which will amaze and astound everyone watching it. There really is no better place to be than in Bridgwater, the home of carnival, on carnival night, and I am sure everyone will enjoy it."

Here's some of the key information about Bridgwater Carnival and the wider Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals circuit.

When is Bridgwater Carnival taking place?

On carnival day itself, the build up to the grand procession starts in the town centre at 10.30am with a full programme of street entertainment for the revellers who arrive early. The carnival procession, which starts at 6pm, will consist of nearly 100 entries. More than 45 illuminated carnival carts and many other walking entries will enthral the tens of thousands of people who are expected to line the route.

The carnival circuit begins in Bridgwater before heading to other key Somerset locations. Credit: ITV News

What roads will be closed for Bridgwater Carnival?

All of the main roads leading into the town will start closing from 4pm. On the day, Buses of Somerset will be offering a Park and Ride service from junctions 23 and 24 of the M5. The cost will be £16 per car and £25 per mini bus (fare covers all passengers), and the service will operate between 2pm and 11.30pm. This year the Taunton Road junction will be closed to all traffic on carnival day from 4pmuntil approximately 8.30pm.

Where can you park for Bridgwater Carnival?

Official car parking is available at the following locations: ASDA, Bridgwater Hospital, Blake (Northgate), Wickes, Morrisons, B&M, West Quay, Polden Bower School, St Matthew’s Field, and Bridgwater and Taunton College. Parking in these car parks cost £10 per car and £20 for minibuses, and more information is available below on Bridgwater Carnival’s official website.

There is also an official viewing area on the procession route for wheelchair users. Spaces are limited, so to make a reservation, or for further information, email disabled.viewing@bridgwatercarnival.org.uk.

Official carnival car parks are staffed by charity and community organisation representatives authorised by Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival Committee.

There will be 48 carts in this year's procession. Credit: ITV News

What other carnivals are taking place?

Carnival season continues throughout November in Somerset, with events taking place in the following places:

Burnham-on-Sea: Monday 4 November, 7.30pm

Weston-super-Mare: Friday 8 November, 7pm

North Petherton: Saturday 9 November, 7pm

Midsomer Norton: Monday 11 November, 7.30pm

Shepton Mallet: Wednesday 13 November, 7.30pm

Wells: Friday 15 November, 7pm

Glastonbury: Saturday 16 November, 6.45pm

How to watch Bridgwater Carnival online

For those who are unable to make it into Bridgwater on the big night, the carnival is also being streamed live on the internet. To find out more about the live stream service, as well as to view, simply visit live.bridgwatercarnival.org.uk.

How to donate

In the past two years, Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival has raised more than £65,000 for charities and good causes.

Official charity collectors will be on the streets on the day and night, and carnival organisers are hoping to beat last year’s collection total of £27,188. As well as the official Bridgwater Carnival charity, authorised collectors, who will be identifiable through unique identity badges, will be raising monies for 29 other local charities and organisations. There are four ways in which spectators can donate: