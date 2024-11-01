Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Ross Arnott joined Ian Holloway for a game of pool at the training ground

Swindon Town's new manager Ian Holloway has promised to do everything he can to bring back the good times for fans of The Robins.

After four years out of the game, the former Bristol Rovers manager and player caught up with ITV News West Country's sports reporter Ross Arnott.

He started by asking him what it was like to be back in the dugout.

"I feel alive," Holloway said. "When you've got so much to think about as a manager, everybody wants to know what you're doing.

"At home my wife doesn't need me at all. I'm in the way. Four years is a long time and it's been too long for me.

"I miss every minute of every day. There's nothing like this - the buzz that you get," he said.

Holloway added that it felt "surreal" to be back on the sidelines at the Country Ground on Saturday 26 October - just a day after being named Swindon Town's new manager.

With the League Two team near the relegation zone, everyone will be watching his next move.

"None of that matters. This is a brand new start again. If we can get a few wins that really help - like last Saturday felt like a win to the lads - because we equalised and we played so long with 10 men. Anyway, it's all about Saturday now," he said.