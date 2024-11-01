Residents have been urged to keep their windows and doors shut after a large fire broke out at a garden centre in Devon.

Crews are currently at th e Old Well Garden Centre near Uffculme , scaling down the blaze.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says: "We received a call at 1.27am due to reports of smoke and flames at a garden centre off the A38 near Uffculme.

"Three appliances and an aerial platform were initially dispatched from Cullompton, Tiverton and Taunton fire stations.

"On arrival, a large warehouse was well alight and an additional five appliances were dispatched to assist.

"Crews have made steady progress through the night using hose reel jets, safety jets and an aerial ladder to control the fire and the incident is beginning to be scaled down as crews locate and dampen down hotspots.

"Due to smoke, residents in the local area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed."