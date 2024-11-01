A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his 93-year-old father in South Gloucestershire.

Gary Moore, 65, killed Robert Moore, better known as Bob, at his home on Mill Lane, Hambrook, on Saturday 22 June.

Moore, who lived at the same address, was arrested that morning by officers and subsequently charged with his father's murder.

He pleaded guilty at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 1 November. Moore has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday 29 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...