A police officer who was nominated for a bravery award after saving people from a tower block fire has been barred from policing for sexual impropriety.

Former Avon and Somerset officer, Justin Robbie, ran into Twinnell House in Easton, Bristol, with no protective equipment and saved the lives of two men who had climbed out of a top floor window.

The hearing found that PC Robbie had sent inappropriate requests, communication, and an unsolicited image to a female colleague.

Temporary Superintendent Sharon Baker, Head of our Professional Standards Department, said: "PC Robbie’s conduct fell well below the standards required of anyone serving in the police.

“He behaved in a manner that discredits the police service and will no doubt undermine public confidence.

Justin Robbie (left), pictured with Avon and Somerset chief constable Sarah Crew and former police and crime commissioner Mark Shelford. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

She added: “There can be no place in policing for anyone acting in such an inappropriate way. His actions towards the woman violated her dignity, who he knew did not want him to behave in such a manner.

“We hope this decision to bar him from working within policing ever again sends a strong message to the public that such behaviour will not be tolerated whatsoever.”

The former police officer was found to have breached four professional standards after a two-day hearing at the force's headquarters in Portishead.

Play Brightcove video

This footage was released at the time showing PC Robbie's actions at the Twinnell House fire

Former PC Justin Robbie was one of the first responders on the scene of a fatal fire at Twinnell House in Easton in September 2022.

In 2023, he was recognised at the National Police Bravery Awards for his actions when he ran into the burning Easton tower block and directed residents to safety.

At the time, Avon and Somerset Police said that whilst he did not win the award, his nomination was something that everyone at the force was "proud of".