Dr Paul Stephenson, one of the UK's leading civil rights campaigners and known for his leadership in the Bristol Bus Boycott, has died aged 87.

Tributes have been paid to him, with his family describing him as a "passionate advocate for equality" who worked "tirelessly to dismantle the barriers of discrimination".

His children, daughter Fumi and son Paul Jr., said in a statement: "Dad's unwavering commitment to improving the lives and experiences of people in our community was truly infectious.

"His tireless work and activism touched the lives of so many, both locally and on a broader national and global scale.

"Beyond his impactful contributions, he cherished long conversations, in particular over a nice glass of white wine, where his warmth, wisdom, and passion for meaningful change always shone through."

They added: "Ultimately, our father's legacy extends far beyond the awards and accolades he received. It is embodied in the lives he touched, the barriers he broke down, and the generations he inspired to fight for a more just and equitable world.

"Our relationship was one of deep respect, understanding, and a shared passion for knowledge and intellectual discourse.

"We are forever grateful and proud to have had him as our father, greatest supporter, inspiration and legend!"

They said he will be "deeply missed," but his "spirit and his impact will continue to live on".

