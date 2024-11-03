Bristol City Council has responded to confusion over the placement of a new bench in Shirehampton, saying it gives views of "wooded hills" in the distance.

The seat on Woodwell Road has left people wondering if it was installed as a Halloween prank.

It faces a former florist's shop, which has been boarded up and surrounded by fencing.

A council spokesperson sought to explain the decision, saying: "The bench on Woodwell Road has been placed to provide a rest point for people and is positioned in a way that provides views along Woodwell Road with the wooded hills, the other side of the Avon, visible in the distance.

"Designs for the works on the road, including the addition of a bench and its positioning were shared online and in person with no comments received about the location.

"Plans for the area include shrub planting adjacent to the bench and the private development of the building opposite."

The council added that the orientation of the bench had been designed with accessibility in mind, to ensure disabled and less mobile residents could use it without obstacles.

It said that changing the orientation would make the bench less accessible for residents with mobility needs.