The Church of England has installed the Right Reverend Dr Mike Harrison as the new Bishop of Exeter on All Souls' Day, when Christians around the world remember loved ones who have died.

Bishop Mike was invested at a packed Exeter Cathedral in a special Enthronement Service full of pomp and pageantry, the roots of which can be traced back nearly 1,000 years.

He was put on the bishop’s throne called the cathedra and held the crozier - a decorative staff symbolising guiding their flock.

Bishop Mike is the 72nd Bishop of Exeter, the first was Bishop Leofric in 1050.

The original Foundation Charter of Exeter Cathedral, and the Diocese of Exeter, was on display during the service.

Bishop Mike was previously the Bishop of Dunwich in Suffolk for eight years Credit: Credit: Keith Mindham

Bishop Mike being put on Exeter's medieval cathedra or throne by the Archdeacon of Canterbury Credit: Exeter Cathedral

It’s the only document of its kind in existence and was commissioned by King Edward the Confessor when he moved the seat of the Bishop to Exeter from Crediton following Viking raids.

Harold Godwin, who was briefly King Harold in 1066, is one of the signatories of the charter.

Prior to the service Bishop Mike went of a pilgrimage starting with prayers at dawn on Woolacombe beach, then a visit to St Peter, a church at Bittadon and the White Eagles Hockey club in Tiverton.

Speaking to ITV West Country News prior to the service, Bishop Mike said: "My number one priority is engagement with children and young people and enabling them to have a lively experience of the faith and enabling them to grow in the Christian faith.

"I think existing and time-honoured church is really important.

The procession entering Exeter Cathedral Credit: Exeter Cathedral

Bishop Mike leading prayers at dawn on Woolacombe Beach Credit: Exeter Cathedral

"Revitalising that is really important and there are also other ways of doing and being in church, which we call ‘fresh expression’ or ‘new worship’ in communities which can attract those who would not otherwise cross the threshold.

"One of the things that I'd look forward to developing further is the kind of ministry that can enable those ways of being church to happen".

Bishop Mike said he's "thrilled to be welcomed into the Diocese of Exeter and am really looking forward to getting started in the role".

Bishop Mike will be leading the Remembrance Service on Plymouth Hoe on Sunday 10 November.