A much-loved family attraction in Cornwall has shut its gates for the final time.

Dairyland Farm Park, in Newquay, had a record turnout for their final ever week, with families enjoying attractions such as pat-a-pet, horse rides, the milking parlour and the Bullpen soft play.

General Manager, Keith Thompson, said it was the end of an era.

He said: "It's a very sad day but at the same time we've dressed up, made an effort and will go out with a bang.

"It's a loss for Cornwall, it's a loss for our team in terms of jobs and an attraction to bring our children, generations and generations have been bringing their children for the past 49 years.

"I think it's going to leave a massive gap, Cornwall needs more, not less and this is taking a big thing away from Cornwall".

Keith dressed up for the last ever week at Dairyland or 'Scaryland' as it was this week Credit: ITV News

The iconic Bullpen soft play centre will be missed by many families Credit: ITV News

Keith said around 45 jobs will be lost, including 15 permanent staff members, some of whom have worked at the park for 25 years, and many seasonal employees.

A rehoming plan is in place for the animals that live at Dairyland.

Keith said many people have expressed an interest in providing homes for the animals and that from next week they'll begin home checks to make sure the animals are properly looked after in their new homes.

Dairyland has reassured customers that all its animals will be found new homes where they will be "loved and treasured" Credit: ITV News

Mum and daughter Amber and Mimi went along for their last visit to Dairyland.

They said: "It's quite sad, we've enjoyed this way more than other places so it's gutting really".

Laura and her son Jenson are regular visitors to the farm park and said they'll "miss it a lot".

"It's very close to us, and my son loves coming here, it's one of his safe places," Laura said.

Mum Hannah and her son Sebastian are annual ticket holders and will miss the attraction.

They said: "It's a shame because I grew up with it, it's quite nostalgic.

"It's such a shame because it's such a good place with so much to do, we'll miss it".

Dairyland is a family favourite for Laura and Jenson Credit: ITV News

Sebastian on his last ever pony ride at Dairyland Credit: ITV News

The owners of Dairyland Farm Park in Newquay announced the decision to close back in September.

In a statement, they thanked those who have supported the park, saying: "Since purchasing the park in 2019 the team has strived to make the park economically viable.

"Despite two record seasons in a row under new management, the challenges of Covid and the ongoing increase in operating costs have resulted in the park making a significant financial loss every year which we cannot continue to support".