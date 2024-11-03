A teenager has died and six others have been injured after a car crash in Cornwall.

The collision involving two black Seat Ibizas happened at a set of crossroads between St Tudy and St Breward, near the B3266, at about 11:15pm on Friday 1 November, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

An 18-year-old man from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, the force said.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Police said a 19-year-old man, who was a front-seat passenger in one of the cars, died at the scene.

S ix other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the force.

Devon and Cornwall Police said next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries, has been urged to contact the force.

