A person has been seriously injured in an assault outside a primary school in Plymouth.Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a stabbing on Cambridge Road at 3.30pm on Monday 4 November.There are multiple emergency services, including a critical care team, outside Ford Primary School. Cambridge Road is fully shut and a police cordon is in place.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called at 3.30pm today, Monday 4 November, to Cambridge Road in Plymouth following reports that a man had been stabbed.

"Ambulance service attended to provide medical treatment to one man who sustained serious injuries. There are police cordons in place around Cambridge Road and officers remains in the area carrying out enquiries.

"Anyone with information which may assist our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 or via our website quoting log 394 of 4/11/24."

