A popular Cornish theme park has announced it will close "with immediate effect" due to rising operating costs and dwindling visitor numbers.

The owners of Flambards Theme Park in Helston said they had taken the decision only after "all possible avenues had been exhausted".

They added that the closure would not affect the Masked Ball on Saturday 9 November, which is going ahead as planned.

A statement from the park said: "Despite significant and ongoing investment since its rescue from closure in 2012 by the current owners, rising costs and a steady decline in visitor numbers have made the park’s operation and further investment unsustainable.

"Over the years, Flambards has strived to evolve, overcoming numerous challenges to continue bringing joy to families and visitors from across the region."

Several older rides ceased operating this year, due to the difficulty in finding "specialised parts" and someone able to maintain them, the park's statement said.

It continued: "Additionally, the much-loved Victorian Village exhibition now requires extensive remedial work; it will remain closed while we investigate alternative options to preserve and honour this unique collection.

"While the theme park itself will no longer operate, we can confirm Ferdi’s Funland, the indoor play centre, will re-open as a standalone attraction on November 17th, providing a familiar place of play for younger visitors.

"Flambards has been a cherished destination for generations, and it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell.

"To our loyal supporters and dedicated team, who have given their unwavering commitment through difficult times, we extend our sincerest gratitude.

"Thank you for making Flambards a special place."