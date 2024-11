A comet visible in the skies above Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset Credit: Sam Binding

Sunny skies early in the month over Gwithian Beach, Cornwall Credit: Nichola Peters

A gorgeous double rainbow over Taunton, Somerset Credit: Paul Courtney

Stunning panoramic of a misty Glastonbury Tor, Somerset, with a clear double rainbow Credit: Mike Jefferies

How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.com

Tweet or "X":

@TheKateHaskell or @ITVCharlieP

Instagram:

Tag your photos with #westcountryweather and browse the feed @westcountryweather

Waves breaking at Portwrinkle, Cornwall Credit: Susie Groom

After some serious rain, this calm sunset from Portishead, Somerset Credit: Guy Pegden

The comet was visible for a while through October, it was the cloud that scuppered lots of sightings Credit: Dartmoor - Will Gater

Birds flying above misty skies over Tiverton, Devon Credit: Chris Metcalfe

A different perspective on Colmer's Hill, Dorset Credit: Richard Ley

The River Camel estuary in Cornwall Credit: John Lacey

The autumn colours coming through the trees in Bath, Somerset Credit: John Baginski

Sunset over a glassy smooth Marazion beach in Cornwall Credit: Kevin Harris