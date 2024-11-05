Glastonbury Festival has announced a completely new ticketing system for 2025.

Instead of refreshing the page to secure tickets, fans will now join a virtual queue. Here is everything you need to know about the ticketing changes:

Virtual queue details

Once on the landing page, prospective ticket buyers receive a random spot in the virtual queue.

Anyone who logs in after sales begin will be placed at the back of the queue. Refreshing the browser or using multiple devices will move them to the back.

Registration requirement

You must be registered to buy a tickets - this is to help prevent ticket touting.

The registration deadline is 11 November at 5 pm. No new or updated registrations will be allowed after this date until ticket sales are complete.

Increased ticket prices

2025 ticket price : General admission tickets now cost £373.50 with an additional £5 booking fee .

Deposit : Upon purchase, £75 will be required as a deposit.

Price increase : Tickets have gone up by £13.50 compared to the previous year’s £360.

Over the past six years, prices have risen by £100 (tickets were £265 in 2019).

General ticket sale dates

Coach package sale : 14 November at 6pm.

General sale: 17 November at 9am.

Purchase requirements

Fans will need the registration number and postcode of the lead booker, plus details for up to five additional attendees. Attendee details cannot be altered after purchase.