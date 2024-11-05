The chief fire officer of Avon Fire and Rescue Service has announced he will be retiring in spring 2025.

Simon Shilton has served in fire and rescue services for 32 years. The announcement follows a turbulent few years for Avon.

Following the announcement, Simon released a statement which read: “After fulfilling 32 years of a lifelong dream to be a firefighter, it comes with a heavy heart I have made the decision to retire from Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

“It has been my pleasure and privilege to serve my community, and I am hugely grateful for the opportunities that the fire and rescue service locally and nationally has provided me during my career.

'To be finishing my career in the service I joined is a great privilege' Credit: Avon Fire & Rescue Service

“It’s no secret, it has been a turbulent few years for the service, but my unwavering goal and focus has always been to ensure the organisation is in as strong a position as possible for a much brighter, sustainable future.

"A future built on a foundation of achieving outcomes, embedding continual improvements, and doing the right thing, recognising the right thing isn’t always comfortable, takes courage and time.

“To be finishing my career in the service I joined is a great privilege and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every role I’ve had the honour of undertaking across the services I’ve worked in.

"Avon Fire and Rescue Service has some incredibly passionate and dedicated staff, truly committed to making the service the best it can be.

“I want to say thank you to each and every member of staff, your hard work and devotion to making things better and ensuring the service is an inclusive and welcoming place for all is relentless.

"In recent years we have seen the service achieve many successes, and I am incredibly proud of the award-winning service we have become.

"I am confident that with the strong foundations I have been so passionate about developing within the service, alongside improvements in the services’ governance, the organisation will only continue to thrive.

“It has been my honour and joy to serve my community, alongside so many incredible people. As I step away from the service, I have every confidence the organisation will continue its journey with new leadership."

Credit: Adam Postans, Local Democracy Reporting Service