A man has been arrested after more than 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Yeovil.

Officers attended the disused commercial unit in Middle Street, shortly before 8.30am on Monday 4 November.

An electrician was called to the address to make the premises safe, and the plants were seized.

A man, 38, has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of a class B drug. He remains in custody.

Sergeant Joshua Rutter, of the Yeovil Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve worked closely with counterparts in South Wales to use information we’ve managed to establish to carry out a warrant today, which has led to an arrest being made.

“Drug cultivation and supply causes a huge amount of misery to communities and we will always seek to identify perpetrators and look to take proactive action to bring their criminality to an end."