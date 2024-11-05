A murder investigation has been launched after a man died on a street in Plymouth in broad daylight.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Road at around 2:30pm on Monday 4 November following reports of a stabbing.

A 36-year old local man with serious injuries was treated by the ambulance service, but died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Police say they've located a weapon that could have been used and are now hunting for two men in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Fleetwood, leading the investigation, said: “Cordons are in place around Cambridge Road and police units remain in the area.

“I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate two men in relation to this incident whose identities are known, and enquiries are ongoing to find them.

“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield in Plymouth that there is no suggestion that there is a wider risk to members of the public.

"There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries are ongoing and we gather evidence to bring an offender to justice for the victim’s family."

He added: “I can confirm that a weapon that was potentially used in this incident has been located and seized.

“We are aware of rumours circulating but can confirm that this weapon is not any form of firearm. We would also urge people not to speculate on social media about the circumstances around this matter."

Anyone with information that could help with enquiries, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 50240279664.