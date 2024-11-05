A former jet fighter pilot has spoken about his new life as a foster carer at the age of 88.

RAF veteran Nigel, whose surname has not been given, said he took up fostering with Somerset Council four years ago following the death of his wife.

The octogenarian who lives in Somerset said he had wanted to do something “worthwhile” and “stay young”

“I’m probably one of the oldest, single foster carers in the country I would think,” he said.

"I went to fostering because I lost my wife around five or six years ago now. We’d been married for 50 years, and I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life just sitting in front of a television doing nothing."

Born in the 1930s, Nigel experienced first-hand a number of historical events during his childhood, including Winston Churchill’s time in office and the Second World War.

“I was an Air Cadet as a boy and had a marvellous time doing that. I had a flying licence when I was still a schoolboy, long before I had a driving licence.“I never intended to go into the Air Force as a career," he added.

"I wanted to be a surgeon but had no chance of that as I couldn’t afford university. I only joined the RAF for National Service.

Once qualified, Nigel defied the odds and took a less traditional path to become the British fighter jet pilot he had aspired to be, having initially been told there would be no further opportunities to train on the single-seat jets.

Nigel says he now enjoys life's smaller moments as a carer.

“My foster son and I both like cars and I still like fast things. We went go-karting at Haynes Motor Museum a while ago which was fun,” he said.

“One of my favourite memories with my foster son was standing at the front of the Pyramid Stage watching Coldplay headline Glastonbury Festival this year.

“Stewards helped us make it to the front where my daughter had been waiting all day, so we were all there together.

“It was absolutely fantastic, the best thing they’ve ever done there, and my foster son loved it too."

Nigel was worried about the arrangement of fostering teens as an older man- but says it's worked out well.

"I could well understand if he’d said, ‘You’ve got to be joking’. But I am so glad it worked out because he is a wonderful kid. Wonderful.

“Being retired, I have 24 hours a day I can devote to this child, and I have grown-up children and grandchildren who are all really supportive."

Councillor Heather Shearer, lead member for children, families and education at Somerset Council, added: “As we approach Remembrance Day, I’d very much like to thank Nigel for the many ways he has and continues to dedicate his life to others, as an RAF veteran and as a foster carer.

“We absolutely need more people like Nigel to provide nurturing homes for local children, where they too can be inspired to achieve their dreams.”

Foster carers must be aged 21 or over with a spare room in their home, but there is no upper age limit.